Cases of counterfeit seeds have declined, report reveals

Members of the public at the site where fake maize seeds were destroyed in Eldoret in 2014.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s efforts towards eradicating the sale of counterfeit seeds are bearing fruit, thanks to use of verification sticker labels, a report by The African Seed Access Index (TASAI) shows.

