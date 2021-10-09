Boom for farmer who spiced up his earnings by growing garlic

Timothy Mburu

Timothy Mburu at his garlic farm in Gitinga village, Kieni, Nyeri County.

Photo credit: Magdalene Wanja | Nation Media Group

By  Magdalene Wanja

What you need to know:

  • Timothy Mburu's first harvest was 800 kilos from a quarter-acre on which he had farmed on experimental basis.
  • This motivated him to grow the crop and learn more on increasing productivity.

Gitinga village is located on the foot of Mt Kenya in Kieni, Nyeri County. It is here that Timothy Mburu owns three acres where he farms garlic and other crops.

