Beware of ‘silent pneumonia’ in chicken

A National Youth Service (NYS) recruit at Tumaini Unit in Nyandarua County feeds chickens at the unit on May 25, 2021. NYS Governing Council wants to turn the Unit into a Technical and Vocational Education and Training institution specialising in agriculture courses.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
Gold Joseph Mugachia

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

 Some poultry diseases are rare but when they occur, the farmer has no time to catch them in early stages when they can be treated. A common disease of that nature is aspergillosis.

