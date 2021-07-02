Best animal care before slaughter

Before slaughter, most animals are subjected to extreme stress that include abrupt removal from their natural environment, being transported for long distances while in improper postures that include being held by the wings or transported on top of roofs of moving vehicles.

At the same time, the animals are deprived of food, water and rest, they are mixed with unfamiliar mates and are injured through rough handling or beating.

This suffering and stress not only leads to loss of some animals through death but also of meat quality such as texture, colour and water-holding capacity thus the shelf-life.

Animals have rights thus should not be mistreated and exploited by humans. Animal slaughter in Kenya is done under the Meat Control Act (chapter 356 of the laws of Kenya) while animal welfare is under Chapter 360 (Prevention of cruelty against animals ACT).

Here are animal handling mal-practices and their effect on meat quality:

Feed or water deprivation

This leads to shrinking of the live animal and hence the carcass (body of a slaughtered animal). This is because when animal are starved, the body breaks its stored glucose that is in form of glycogen to supply energy. It is important to note that an animal’s body is 70 per cent water, which is replenished by consumed food and water.

Further, it becomes hard to remove the skin of an animal that has been deprived of water as the skin shrivels and attaches firmly to the underlying tissues. It also leads to tearing of the said tissues and hence poor carcass appearance.

Maltreatment

Pale soft exudates (PSE) in chicken and pigs and dark firm dry (DFD) in most animals are meat qualities that develop due to acute stress such as electric prodders, animals fighting before cutting the throat, and overcrowding in waiting areas (lairages).

PSE meat looks pale, lean, has soft texture and low water-holding capacity while DFD looks dark, and varies in tenderness and is prone to spoilage. Both PSE and DFD meat are unattractive and more likely to be rejected by consumers.

Bruising an animal leads to trimming of affected parts, poor processing quality and poor appearance of untrimmed parts, which are also a good substrate for bacterial proliferation while broken bones form splinters that are dangerous to the consumer.

Stunning

Stunning is a way of inducing unconsciousness in an animal before slaughter so that it does not experience pain. The method does not kill, therefore, it should immediately be followed by cutting down the throat that leads to loss of blood and death.

Electrical, carbon dioxide gas, captive bolt gun, and manual blow to a specific part of the head are some of the methods used to stun animals. Stunning is dictated by culture, religion and legislation but the principle is, the animal should not feel pain and anxiety.

However, poor stunning and bleeding too can also contribute to carcass quality problems such as burst blood vessels and broken bones. Stunning and bleeding should, therefore, be carried out by trained personnel.

Poultry home slaughter and pre-slaughter handling

Although all animals undergo some degree of mishandling, poultry suffer the most because of the small-scale production system for domestic consumption and slaughter in un-registered premises like hotel backyards and other institutions. Note that it is illegal to sell meat that has not been slaughtered in a licensed premise and also has been inspected by a meat inspector.

Best practices

Transport

Use the chick cage, a carton that has breathing spaces or any other cage designed to ferry chicken.

Catching, handling the birds

Approach the bird calmly and quietly from behind and avoid a chase by placing the flock in which the bird is in in a small enclosure.

You can provide maize or other baits to distract the bird. Catch the bird by placing both hands securely over the wings and then hold it under your arm. Slide one hand to clench the legs and slide one or two fingers between the legs. If you are to transport it for a short distance, tie the legs together and slip a piece of the string in between the legs to replace your fingers.

Place the last two thirds of the bird in a carrier bag and hold it firmly under your arm. The bag is to ensure that the bird does not soil you.

Placement

If it will take some time before slaughter, place the bird in safe place or a cage and provide it with feed and water.

Stunning

The practical method is neck dislocation which is carried out on local birds which are less than 3kg. Dislocation involves sudden stretching and twisting of the neck to cut off the brain blood supply and nerves from brain to other parts of the body. Experience and physical strength of needed for this operation.

Neck cutting

The neck should be cut within 15 seconds of stunning. A sharp clean knife is used to cut across the front of the neck just below the head.