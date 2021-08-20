Sharon Mutiga
Gitonga Marete | Nation Media Group

Seeds of Gold

Prime

Before siting your livestock farm, consider this...

Gold Joseph Mugachia

By  Dr Joseph Mugachia

Veterinary doctor.

What you need to know:

  • Many would-be farmers wanted to know how to start pig farming and which areas are suitable for the venture.
  • It is important for all farmers to know that their farms are businesses that can be affected by both public and private projects.

The overwhelming feedback I have received on the recent articles on pig farming indicate there is a lot of interest in pig production. Many would-be farmers wanted to know how to start pig farming and which areas are suitable for the venture.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.