Battery tuk tuks power profits for Kisii dairy farmers

Dairy, banana and indigenous vegetable value chains in Kisii County are set for a significant boost following the introduction of electric vehicles that will help farmers get their produce to the market efficiently and quickly.

Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) and its partners helped form the Kisii Smart Community (KSC), whose main objective is improving rural livelihoods.

KSC is expected to pilot innovative and sustainable technology and business models through improved mobility, connectivity and access to clean energy.

The smart community was formed when it became apparent that there was a big disconnect between farmers and the market, according to Lawrence Juma, the organisation’s field officer.

“We established that most dairy farmers were having challenges getting their milk and other products to the market quickly,” Juma told the Seeds Of Gold.

“They would produce a lot of milk but struggle to deliver it to the customer. We, therefore, took the decision to work with the farmers by equipping them with electronic tuk tuks. That has to a large extent also helped reduce wastage.”

The three-wheelers are operated by battery power and can be used on most roads across the region.

To operate, a tuk tuk needs three fully charged batteries.

“We have put in place measures to ensure all our electric vehicles are ready for use any time they are needed,” Juma says.

“Once the voltage gets drained, the drivers bring the batteries to our headquarters in Ogembo for recharge.”

KSC began operating in Kisii County in 2020.

It is now working with around 550 dairy farmers.

A Kisii Smart Community tuk tuk driver makes his way to Ogembo Dairy. Photo credit: Wycliffe Nyaberi | Nation Media Group



Juma says KSC helps the farmers aggregate more than 1, 200 litres of milk daily for improved prices.

The partnership has also helped curtail the exploitation of banana farmers by middlemen and brokers.

At least 10 tonnes of bananas are aggregated at KSC every week.

Farmers now get better returns for their bananas, thanks to the tuk tuks, Juma says.

The organisation has also started working with indigenous vegetable farmers.

It has already identified 10 farmers in a pilot programme that is aimed at understanding the market better.

Reshape farming