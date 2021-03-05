Avoid chemical use in organic farming

apples

Samuel Kago harvests Wambugu apples at Ngobit area in Laikipia County on January 25, 2021. The farmer said his fruits are preferred in the market since he practices organic farming.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Pomegranates under attack

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.