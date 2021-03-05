Avoid chemical use in organic farming

Pomegranates under attack

We have been growing pomegranates for several years now and they produce a good crop. The challenge we face is the fruit is often attacked by worms. Which pesticides can be considered to be appropriate for organic farming? -Waruguru

This could be pomegranate fruit borer. The females lay eggs on the leaves and when they hatch, the larvae feeds on the fruits making holes. The attacked fruits provide entry for bacteria and other pathogens leading to rotting and the fruit produces an offensive smell.

To control this, collect infected fruits and burn or bury them. Grow resistant varieties. Biological control by use of Trichogramma sp or lace wing, ladybird beetle, red ant, dragon fly and wasps. Keep the field weed free so as to get rid of weeds that habour the pest.

Removal of the calyx cup after pollination and applying neem oil at a rate of 3 per cent during flowering also helps. Cultivate around the trees after harvesting so as to expose the pupa to the sun, predators and natural enemies. Chemical control should be the last result in organic farming. Spray Azadirachtin 3ml per litre of water at an interval of 15 days from flowering to harvesting.

Carol Mutua: Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

Searching for lemon grass

Hey, I hope you are well. I am looking for lemon grass seeds. How do I get them? Munuhe Nderitu

Healthy Nation Side bar: Lemon grass is a multi-purpose plant that can be used as medicine, ornamental or for culinary purposes. It contains citral hence produces a unique lemon scent, making most people prefer it as ornamental while in medical world, it can relieve fatigue, anxiety and headache among others.

For culinary or kitchen purposes, lemon grass can be used to make soups, pudding or fruit salads and beverages. Seedlings of lemon grass are not very popular, but in Kenya, get them from Asepsis Limited through +254792764947 or sales@asepsis-kenya.com. They are based in Westlands, Nairobi, with branches in Tigoni, Lari and Kitale. Sillus Oduor, Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

Poultry farming is very promising

I am interested in setting up a poultry farm in Kiriaini, Murang’a County. How do I get this kind of information like: Set up costs; the cages; whether to do layers or kenbrew; sourcing of the chicks; after set up follow ups and training of staff. The farm is on a one acre piece of land. Juma Kuria

Poultry farming is becoming one of the most popular and profitable business in Kenya with chicken being the most reared bird either locally or for commercial purposes. With one acre, it is enough to set up a medium to large scale poultry farm under intensive production.

However, there are a number of production factors you will have to first figure out in your capital outlay – number of chicks, type for chicken whether layers, broilers or Kenbro, housing, source of feed, buying from commercial feed companies or make own feeds, parasite and disease control and labour.

For housing, consider basic rules such as proper ventilation and lighting for healthy and productive birds, flooring material, farm biosafety, rodent and birds proof-house among others. With battery cages you can raise a number of birds but the initial set up cost is high.

You can also choose to go for imported cages or locally fabricate, which is argued to be more durable. The choice of breed largely depends on product market demand. On one hand, Kenbro is a dual purpose breed which can be kept on free range with minimum supplementary feeding.

On the other hand, layers are reared for egg production. They can lay for between 60-72 weeks depending on a number of factors. Always source from a reputable breeder near you such as Kenchic for they also train their farmers and do follow ups on the progress of the chicken if you rear in medium to large scale. They also do weekly trainings for farmers and workers.

Maureen Ogega, Department of Animal Science, Egerton University.

Preserving fruits and vegetables

How fruits and vegetables can be preserved by use of acid, salt and vinegar.

Pickles, chutney and sauce making are good ways of preserving fruits and vegetables. A pickle is a fruit or vegetable preserved in white or spiced vinegar. Chutneys on the other hand are also made from fruits, vegetables or a mixture of both. They may contain spices of different kinds; aromatic, mild, pungent or hot. Chutney making is also a form of pickling since acid is used as a preservative together with salt, sugar and spices. The fruits used for chutney making include mangoes, plums, apples, pawpaws, bananas, pineapples and gooseberries.

Each ingredient used in pickle, chutney and sauce making has specifications and purposes. The fruits and vegetables selected for use should be in prime condition. They should be fresh, firm and not very ripe. The vinegar used should be selected wisely. White vinegar is the best for pickle-making since it gives clear and not coloured products. Salt is important for vegetable pickle making.

Earthenware, enamel, stainless steel or heavy aluminium pans should be used for pickle, chutney and sauce making particularly for cooking.

Glass or plastic bowls and plates should be used during soaking with salt. Wooden spoons are the most suitable for stirring.

Faith Ndungi, Department of Human Nutrition, Egerton University.











