Albizia gummifera: A beautiful tree with extensive usage and benefits

Albizia gummifera, also known as Peacock flower, is native to sub-Saharan African countries mainly Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Madagascar.

In Kenya, its local names include Mukurwe (Kikuyu), Kumupeli (Bukusu), Sogore (Samburu), Ekeweit (Turkana) and Mwethia (Kamba).

It grows well in ecological zones of altitudes between 700 and 1,200 metres above sea level, although it has also been found growing in altitudes above 1,500 metres. Annual rains in these regions range from 800 to 1,400mm.

The tree has multiple uses including as food, medicine and source of wood. Gum from the bark is used in confectionery. The leaves are said to quicken the ripening of bananas.

In traditional African medicine, different parts of the tree – bark, roots, leaves and pods – are used to treat various conditions. An infusion of the bark is taken to treat malaria and to hasten births of babies.

Scientific studies on its bark extracts have shown that they act against plasmodium, the parasites in mosquitoes that cause malaria.

Thus, the use of the extracts Albizia gummifera for treatment of malaria in traditional medicine seems to have a scientific basis.

The studies, however, show that it is less effective in malaria treatment than chloroquine.

According to the publication Plant Resources of Tropical Africa, the pounded bark and roots are added to baths to treat skin diseases such as scabies and psoriasis.

The roots, leaves and pods are used as a purgative. They are used in the treatment of diarrhoea. Soaked in water for 10 minutes, the liquid is drunk to relieve the pain caused by sprains.

Extracts from the bark and root also act against, trypanosoma, the parasite that causes sleeping sickness and this confirms its use as a traditional treatment of sleeping sickness.

Agroforestry uses

This species has a symbiotic relationship with certain soil bacteria that form nodules on the roots and fix atmospheric nitrogen.

Some of this nitrogen is utilised by the growing plant but can also be used by other plants growing nearby, including crops.

In addition, the tree is valued for providing shade for crops such as coffee, tea and vanilla, and is also planted or retained for soil conservation and improvement.

In an experiment in Ethiopia, mulching a maize crop with its leaves and twigs resulted in a smaller yield increase than green manure of the other species tested.

Experts say this is probably due to the fact that despite its high nitrogen, the phosphorus and potassium content is low.

Timber

The wood properties are variable and depend on the origin of the wood, that from Madagascar being heaviest and strongest. But it is susceptible to fungal, wood borer and termite attack.

This does not prevent it from being used for light construction, furniture, cabinet work and various implements.

It is also suitable for mine props, light flooring, joinery, interior trim, panelling, framing, toys, sporting goods, boxes, crates, carvings, plywood and hardboard.

Logs are traditionally used for the construction of canoes.

The wood pulp is suitable for paper production and can also be used as firewood and for making charcoal.

Propagation

The tree is propagated through seed which costs Sh3,500 a kilo at the Kenya Forestry Research Institute.

They should be sown fresh and still moist and do not require pre-treatment and may have a germination rate of up to 80 per cent within three to 10 days.

Stored seed develops a hard coat and may benefit from scarification before sowing to speed up germination.

This can be done by pouring a small amount of nearly boiling water on the seeds and then soaking them for 12 - 24 hours in warm water.

