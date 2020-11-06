Agronomist notebook: Tomato farm records

Records are an integral part of farming as they help in financial planning and tracking of activities.

With records, the decision-making process becomes easy and so does tracking of income and expenses.

Different types of records can be kept on the farm. In farmer Moses’ case, we have maintained several.

The first is the record of fertiliser applied, which arose from the application programme we developed from the soil analysis results. This has helped us strictly adhere to the fertiliser programme.

Then there are labour records that have helped the farmer determine the man-days required, thus the costs incurred in the different activities carried out.

Weather conditions

Labour often contributes immensely to the total production costs, hence the need for the farmer to track it.

For efficiency, Moses developed targets for every activity on the farm to enable him to approximate the time required to perform a certain task and the amount to pay.

For instance, to weed the tomatoes, Moses gave the workers a 400 square metres target per day for Sh500. This enabled him to guide the workers on the activities to be carried out depending on the weather conditions.

Table showing labour requirements. Photo credit: Courtesy

Controlling pests and diseases is key to fruitful growing of tomatoes. Thus, farmer Moses has also maintained scouting records, which are a key guide when it comes to use of chemicals.

To ensure appropriate use of the chemicals depending on their pre-harvest interval (PHI), spray records are important to keep as they indicate the chemicals used and the active ingredient depending on the pests or diseases controlled.

Keep track

Follow the PHI strictly as it ensures the tomatoes are not harvested when they still have chemicals. Purchase records should also be well-maintained as this helps to keep track of the chemicals used.

Since we have been watering the tomatoes, Moses has been keeping records on the number of times he waters in a week and the approximate amount of water he uses in cubic litres.

This has enabled us to effectively plan and provide water as per the crop water requirement. Harvesting records will help Moses to know the quantities of tomatoes harvested during the entire production.

The tomatoes will then be graded and sold depending on quality and market demand. In our next article, we shall focus on caring for tomatoes during flowering and fruiting stages.

satnation@ke.nationmedia.com