Agroecology can help Kenya become more climate-resilient, food-secure

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled for 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates draws closer, the question of food production systems is getting increasingly critical.

This is because climate change is pushing hunger and malnutrition levels to record highs.

Kenya, like many other countries, is grappling with rising temperatures and changing rainfall patterns. Unpredictable weather patterns, prolonged droughts and extreme weather events are undermining agricultural productivity, threatening the livelihoods of farmers and the country’s food security.

As COP28 approaches, farmer groups are telling the government that the adoption of agroecology is a promising strategy for addressing these climate-related challenges sustainably.

Agroecology is not just a farming technique – it’s a comprehensive approach based on science that applies ecological principles to food-growing systems.

Unlike commonly practised agriculture that depends on chemical inputs and single-crop cultivation, agroecology promotes biodiversity, soil health and resilience to environmental changes. It exploits ecological processes to create sustainable food systems.

Agroecology and climate change

Agroecology has several advantages. First, agroecological practices like diversified crop farming and agroforestry enhance the ability of farms to withstand extreme weather events. This resilience is critical as climatic conditions become more unpredictable.

Agroecology also helps build healthier soils with farming practices like cover cropping and minimal tillage. Healthy soils support the growth of plants and sequester carbon, helping mitigate the impact of climate change.

Agroecology can also help Kenya address water scarcity through practices like rainwater harvesting, contour ploughing and efficient irrigation systems that allow better water conservation and management.

Another advantage is that agroecology enriches biodiversity. This benefits ecosystems and reinforces the ability of agricultural systems to adapt to changing conditions.

In September, the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), the largest social movement representing farmers, fisherfolk, pastoralists, indigenous community and agroecology civil society groups across the continent, released a hard-hitting statement at the end of the Africa Climate Summit and the Africa Climate Week, both held in Nairobi, in which they stressed the significance of African-centred, people-driven and sustainable solutions to the climate crisis.

“We categorically reject the false climate solutions that have been proposed and executed within the Congo Basin. Deceptive remedies such as large-scale monocultures, leading to deforestation and biodiversity loss, carbon credit projects masked as conservation initiatives, and purported climate-smart projects that corrode the very soils essential for sustenance are unacceptable,” AFSA said in the statement.

The group urged African governments to elevate agroecology as the cornerstone of transforming agri-food systems, cultivating resilience and empowering small-scale farmers, pastoralists and fishers to confront head-on the challenges posed by climate change.

It also called on governments to champion the inclusion of agroecology in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) negotiations. Agroecology needs to be included in the climate change adaptation negotiations as one of the ways to support sustainable agricultural practices, says Anne Maina, the national coordinator of the Biodiversity and Biosafety Association of Kenya. “Kenya has taken a leadership position on this with the current development of a National Agroecology Strategy led by the Intersectoral Forum on Agrobiodiversity and Agroecology and hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture,” she added.

False solution?

Regarding carbon markets, Ms Maina says: “As we plan to go to the climate conference (COP28) next week in Dubai, Kenya, and indeed Africa, needs to rethink its position on carbon markets.

“Carbon markets are a false solution tailored for the West to keep on polluting while the developing world is promised money to sequester carbon through, for example, planting trees.

While we applaud the move by the government to set aside a tree planting day, it should not be linked to carbon markets as an incentive.”

The shorter, more localised supply chains espoused by agroecology promote resilience and bolster local economies, says AFSA coordinator Million Belay.

“Agroecology is not about going back to traditional farming. Agroecology represents a forward-looking fusion of scientific innovation, practical application, and social movement,” he added.

A recent study revealed that organic methods in these regions can surpass conventional farming by a wide margin.

“Along with productivity gains, diverse agroecological systems provide better environmental, socio-economic and nutritional outcomes than industrial farming. They are more resource-efficient, handle shocks better, provide healthy, diverse diets, and keep carbon in the ground,” Dr Belay said.

Millions of food producers in Africa, says Dr Belay, are already feeding their communities through sustainable agroecological approaches, working with nature, nourishing the soil and protecting biodiversity. This experience makes the case for bringing agroecology to the centre of climate talks and action.

Agroecology and food security

Kenya’s agricultural sector faces numerous problems, including soil degradation, low productivity and vulnerability to climate change. However, agroecology offers a way to respond to these complications. Diversified crop farming and integrated pest management have been shown to help mitigate crop losses, helping protect farmers against climate-related risks.

Agroecology not only benefits the environment but also offers economic and social advantages.

Agroecological practices reduce smallholder farmers’ dependency on expensive inputs such as fertilisers, thus making their ventures more economically manageable and helping them avoid the financial risks that come with conventional agriculture.

Using “natural local inputs to control pests and combining traditional knowledge with modern scientific technologies to solve food system challenges can bring eco-friendly, resilient and just food production,” wrote Muketoi Wamunyima of the Tanzania Organic Agriculture Movement and Mwatima Juma of the Participatory Ecological Land Use Movement of Zambia.

In a call to African governments to give farmers the tools they need to produce sufficient food for the continent’s growing populations, they argued that decades of championing a ‘green revolution’ in Africa and funding industrial practices had not delivered food security.

Less reliance on costly chemical inputs benefits resource-starved farmers. The savings they make can be reinvested in other aspects of their farming operations.

The crop diversity inherent in agroecological systems offers farmers new income streams and employment opportunities. Because the community is often at the centre of this agricultural approach, growers get a sense of ownership and empowerment.

Overcoming challenges

To fully harness the potential of agroecology in Kenya, government policies should encourage and support associated practices. For farmers to transition to this form of agriculture, they need incentives such as technical support and enhanced extension services. They can also gain related knowledge from education and training programmes.

But this cannot happen without collaboration between government agencies, non-governmental groups and local communities. A collective approach can help address barriers to adopting agroecology and create an enabling environment for related agricultural practices.

Kenya’s diverse agroecological zones provide an opportunity for adaptable agroecological practices. We need to understand local conditions and resources if we are to successfully implement the practices.

Success stories of farms like Mlango in Limuru, near Nairobi, showcase the transformative potential of agroecology. The farm espouses organic practices, biodiversity and community involvement to inspire farming that protects nature.

The owners grow herbs, some of which they said acted as pest repellants on vegetables, thus cutting the need for pesticides. “If we were to plant just one crop per season, it would be easier for us to manage the farm, but it would reduce the soil nutrition, since most monocropped farms use intensive synthetic pesticides, which leads to soil leaching,” one of the owners told a magazine.

“Through crop rotation, we give the soil a break before we plant the same crop again by planting crops that help improve the soil nutrition. For example, sunflowers and green beans have high nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium levels that are considered excellent plant nutrient sources.”

The farm employs dozens of local people – usually women and young people – to grow and harvest crops.





But as in other parts of Kenya, Limuru has seen rising temperatures and unreliable rainfall in recent years. This often leads to drier soil on Mlango Farm, meaning it has to draw more water from the ground to irrigate the crops.

The owners responded by planting fruit trees such as lemons, apples and avocados that they hoped would cut water usage and create “a micro-climate” on their farm.

In another demonstration of the benefits of agroecological practices in challenging climatic conditions, Zachary Makanya, a farmer in Marimanti, Tharaka Nithi County, told the ‘Nation’ that she makes a good living from his three acres, growing fruits such as pawpaws and citrus, as well as several varieties of vegetables.

To keep the soil on his farm healthy, Makanya uses ‘bokashi”, a homemade fermented organic fertiliser, as well as plant and animal manure, among other improvised inputs. Using indigenous knowledge, Makanya has been able to keep his farm always green with plants such as shrubs and grass, which shield the soil from the sun’s direct heat.

Enabling policies

Makanya is not alone. At Maai Mahiu, on the floor of the Great Rift Valley, Ms Sylvia Kuria, another agroecology farmer, explains how she has used crop rotation and biopesticides to control spider mites which are a menace in the area.

“We make our own pesticides. The most common is ash mixed with Tithonia diversifolia, a companion plant,” she told journalists at a recent visit to her farm, one hour from central Nairobi. She says keeping the soil healthy leads to healthy plants and calls on the government to make policies that support agroecological farming.

Luckily for her, Kenya is among the countries in East Africa that are being supported to come up with a national strategy for agroecology transformation.

Biovision Africa Trust (BvAT) is working with smallholder farmers to increase agricultural production and improve human, animal, plant and environmental health.

In the face of climate change, agroecology provides hope for Kenya’s agriculture sector. This sustainable approach not only enhances resilience but also contributes to food security, economic prosperity and environmental conservation.