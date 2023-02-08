Agritech start-up, Farmerce, develops farmer registration app

Smallholder farmers in the country will soon be able to receive weekly updates on weather and market prices for their farm products digitally.

The move follows the development of an innovative farmer registration and profiling app by Kenyan agritech startup, Farmerce.

The Farmerce app will enable the farmers to access insights in the agricultural sector including supply value chains, climate change, markets and financial inclusion.

Farmerce chief of operations Mike Kaburi said the app aims to leverage low cost data collection technologies, analytics and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes in the agricultural sector.

He said counties, for example, can use the app to capture farmers’ basic data like name and gender, geotag the farms, take stock of historical production, current production, number of trees or livestock and conduct needs assessment.

The insights from the data collected, he said, will be used to directly support farmers through weekly updates on weather, agronomy and commodity market prices.

The information, Mr Kaburi explained, would also play a critical role through partnerships to conduct capacity building training, map out aggregation zones for specific food baskets and promote farming as a business.

Intelligent solutions

He argued that a significant percentage of Kenyan farmers are impacted by poorly structured value chains, which directly impact their yields and quality.

This is because the farmers, majority of whom are rural, are disconnected from the glaring realities of climate change, middlemen, informal markets, financial exclusion and global macro-socio-political-economic trends that would affect them in one way or the other.

“Farmerce is keen to empower government, county governments and other stakeholders with accurate analytics and insights through a truly innovative farmer registration app, data bank and intelligent solutions to deliver actionable insights,” Mr Kaburi said.

Mr Kaburi explained that they are on a mission to build the first ever accurate agriculture data bank with integrated registries implemented through a robust technology stack of big data, AI and dimensioning infrastructure.

This will enable the government and companies to answer key questions on farmers, crop maps, climate change and food security, plan ahead, and ultimately improve confidence of private investors and financial institutions.

“It is a critical juncture for the country and a big opportunity for us to use our technology to support the government and other stakeholders in the sector to win and maximize the economic opportunity of agriculture,” he said.

Agricultural projects

Farmerce Chief of Product Derrick Gakuu said the firm has put in place measures to ensure data compliance, privacy and security.

This includes ensuring that partners and farmers understand nature and use of data captured, local hosting environments for any basic data, have a watertight cyber security framework in place, and sharing insights or outcomes only with partners.

He observed that currently, there is no adequate data for instance, on how many smallholder farmers, who they are, what they produce, how much land they own and how much income they make from their agricultural activities.

This, he explained, makes it extremely difficult for the government to design, implement and evaluate agricultural projects and programmes.

He said this has left the private sector struggling with effective resource planning, investment, aggregation and value-chain management of different agricultural projects despite the fact that over 75 per cent of rural households in Kenya participate, earn and derive their food and nutritional needs solely from the agricultural sector.