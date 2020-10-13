Agribusiness enterprises get Sh5bn boost

Nairobi- based agribusiness accelerator, Kenya Climate Innovation Centre has set aside Sh5.1 billion raised from both Danish International Development Agency (Danida) and the European Union to finance sustainable agribusiness enterprises in the country.

The Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC) chief executive officer Edward Mungai said beneficiaries of the fund must have a problem-solving idea which will then be vetted and if successful, incubated and later funded.

Mr Mungai noted that the programme aims at supporting 2,400 women and youth-led agribusiness enterprises across Kenya and is projected to create 17,000 job opportunities.

Funding

The funding, KCIC said, is not limited to start-ups, but also existing enterprises which are tied to agribusiness among key areas such as poultry, dairy farming, innovations and other viable and sustained areas that if incubated and later funded, can create a wide chain of employment opportunities.

“The programme is first being implemented in eight preselected counties and will see a roll out of eight business incubation hubs that will also benefit from the regional economic blocs within these counties,” Mr Mungai said when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kiambu County to establish an agribusiness incubation hub in the county.

Kiambu Business Incubation Hub will target agribusiness enterprises from Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang’a, Nakuru and Nyandarua counties by providing training, business advisory and financing to enable women and youth gain the requirements needed to scale up their enterprises.

Beneficiaries will receive between Sh1 million and Sh1.5 million in the first phase of funding and if successful, it will gradually graduate to a funding of between Sh2 to Sh4 million with the highest funding being Sh40 million.

Flexible transition

“The repayment period of these funds will be spread to five years with an interest rate of 8 per cent to enable flexible transition from an idea to a sustainable enterprise,” said Mr Mungai.

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro welcomed the partnership while noting that the initiative has the ability to create a wide pool of job opportunities.

He said his government has set aside over Sh1 billion in budget allocations to finance agribusiness enterprises in value addition ventures.

“The partnership is timely because it has the potential to create a wide pool of employment opportunities. As a county government, we have not been left behind in nurturing agribusiness ventures, having set aside over Sh1 billion targeting local enterprises in our budget allocations,” said Mr Nyoro.

sciuri@ke.nationmedia.com