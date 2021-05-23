ABC of soil sampling for capsicum planting

Soil sample

A technician collects a soil sample in a greenhouse.

Photo credit: File | Fotosearch
NMG logo

By  Ann Macharia

Agricultural Technical Consultant

What you need to know:

  • Informative soil testing helps in improving on-farm nutrient efficiency, leading to increased return on investment for fertiliser and lime application and decreases the risk of off-site nutrient movement due to leaching or soil erosion.

Farmer Grace is in the process of preparing the greenhouse for transplanting capsicum seedlings.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. ABC of soil sampling for capsicum planting

  2. Quest to start my own firm paid off handsomely

  3. Yatani to take control of key transport agencies

  4. Report blames State for sugar sector collapse

  5. Safaricom consortium wins Ethiopia licence bid on Sh91.8bn offer

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.