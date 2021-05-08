A-Z of establishing a quality greenhouse

The beauty about greenhouse farming is that it allows production of crops throughout the year and there is reduced pest and disease incidents.

This is a fact many people know if the number of those who have embraced greenhouse farming is anything to go by.

Greenhouse farming is protected farming, which allows the production of crops under a controlled environment that protects crops from harsh environmental conditions. A farmer also maximises the production per unit area and prolongs the harvesting period.

But what does it take to set up a greenhouse? There are things that the farmer should consider during construction of the greenhouse. In a semi-arid area, the farmer should ensure the structure is well-ventilated to allow proper air circulation. One should also consider the direction of the wind and avoid putting up the structure in a way that would see it blown off.

Consider the durability of the materials to be used, for instance, metallic structures are more durable compared to wooden ones.

Consider the orientation of the greenhouse as this determines the amount of sunlight that the crops receive.

Maximum light

Proper orientation allows the light to reach all the parts of the greenhouse. The long sides of the greenhouse should be well-positioned to ensure maximum light during the day.

Too much light from one side of the greenhouse results in physiological disorders such as sun-scalding. It is also important to consider the availability of water as this will be required for irrigation purposes.

Farmer Grace considered the height of the greenhouse since Kajiado County where she farms is a semi-arid area that records high temperatures.

A height of four meters allows proper air circulation in the greenhouse. The greenhouse sides are made up of shade nets to allow air circulation.

The greenhouse also has a double door to prevent the entry of pests and diseases.

The overall cost of constructing the greenhouse is, therefore, determined by the above-mentioned factors and the materials used.

Several local and foreign companies and individuals offer greenhouse construction services. While considering the greenhouse services provider to engage, look at their reputation and the history of their work by talking to their previous clients.

Good quality work

Grace made her pick after considering different quotations offered by various firms and individuals.

She selected a company that was offering the best price, with the best materials and good quality work.

Her greenhouse size is 240 metres squared. That is, it has a length of 30 metres while the width is 8 metres.

The greenhouse has gutters to harvest water during the rainy season. During the installation, the cost of purchasing a water tank and drip pipes was also factored in. She spent Sh300,000 in putting up the structure. She considers this an investment.

After the construction of the greenhouse, we prepared it for planting by making raised beds to allow for soil aeration.

The beds also enable the plant to have proper roots penetration during the growth cycle.

It is easy to carry out management practices on raised beds. The beds are 90cm in width with a height of about 15cm. We, therefore, have six beds. In our next article, we shall look at seedlings management practices.