A taste of good cash from simsim

Stella Auka picks up a green plastic sieve and gently stirs sesame (simsim) placed in a bucket full of water.

She then cheerfully scoops some loose particles floating on water, repeating the process meticulously to ensure she has a clean produce.

“I make a variety of sesame products that include roasted simsim bars and seeds,” says Stella, who is based in Mombasa town.

Other value-added products she makes under her business name Broad Range Enterprise are roasted cashew nuts, peanut butter, millet, rice, cassava and roasted peanut flour.

She formally registered the agribusiness in 2016 after about 20 years of doing it as a side hustle, making a variety of porridge flours.

“I had worked as an accountant in the hotel industry for some years and later joined the beauty sector, selling various products. I then opted to focus on the agribusiness as demand rose,” says the 57-year-old Government Training Institute-trained accountant.

From her savings

From her savings, she bought a roaster that processes 20 kilos of cereals and nuts at a go at Sh90,000, a peanut miller at Sh90,000, a weighing scale at Sh4,500 and a sealing machine at Sh2,500.

She sources sesame from Kakamega County. She buys 300 kilos a month at between Sh110 and Sh180.

To add value to the produce, she starts by washing the seeds, putting them in a bucket and thoroughly stirring for the waste to float, which she then removes.

“As I stir, some of the impurities float while others like tiny pebbles settle at the base of the container. A100kg batch of fresh sesame seeds contains about 15 kilos of waste,” she says.

She then sun-dries them on a polythene sheet for two to three days.

Then production starts with heating the seeds in a roaster until they turn brown. She adds liquid sugar and stirs until it hardens.

Using social media

To produce sesame bars, the hot mixture is poured into a moulder. She then cuts the bars into 100g pieces and packs them.

She makes sesame butter from crushed roasted seeds that are milled into a paste.

She packs the product in branded bottles of 900g that she sells at Sh600 and 400g at Sh350.

“I buy empty one-litre glass bottles at Sh50 each and plastic bottles at Sh25. I set my product prices based on production costs, adding a mark-up of about 30 to 50 per cent,” explains Stella, who learnt the skills from her mother while growing up in Mumias.

Stella sells her products through a network of friends, retailers and bakeries, with a kilo of dried simsim going for Sh250 to Sh300.

“I also sell my products at expos and recently, I started using social media,” she says, adding her next target is supermarkets, which she has kept off currently because she would need higher capital.

Premium prices

But the long wait for payments, which averages 60 to 90 days, she says, discourages small businesspersons like herself from targeting the outlets.

She employs two workers to help her clean sesame, which she notes is a labour-intensive exercise.

“If I were to do it using a machine, I would need to invest Sh1.4 million on an equipment that can process 1,000 kilos an hour, money that I cannot raise currently,” says Stella, whose products are certified by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

To get the certification, she made an application, then a Kebs officer visited her premises – her house, from where she does the production – and checked the processing, from the start to the end of packaging.

She then took two samples of each product to the Kebs Mombasa office for approval and certification and was later handed the Kebs tracking number bar code that is attached to the product package, with the entire process costing her Sh5,500.

Baha Nguma, a Kilifi-based agricultural consultant, says value addition assists one get premium prices from a wide range of the products as opposed to selling raw produce, adding that value-added sesame products make the grain more attractive to investors.

