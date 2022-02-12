Here is a new Asal dairy breed

A  cross breed of Friesian  and Sahiwal which is a new breed developed by Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organisation grazing at the Dairy Research Institute in Naivasha on January 31, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Farmers from arid and semi-arid parts of the country are set to benefit from a superior breed of dairy cows that is projected to boost their milk output.

