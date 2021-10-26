Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Secret to success of 40-year-old company

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • What started as a small start-up in a dusty rural setting has become a leading multibillion industry, one of the leading food processing industry companies in Kenya.

When Thakarshi Patel bought a piece of land in Njoro, Nakuru, next to Egerton University in 1978, he was torn between venturing into farming and setting up a canning factory.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.