Second Treasury official exits as State pushes for reforms

A second top official at the Treasury has been replaced at a time the government is pushing for reforms aimed at speeding up the pace of unlocking private sector investment in infrastructure development.

President William Ruto redeployed the Public Private Partnership (PPP) director-general Christopher Kirigua as concerns grow over the cost of public infrastructure developments and whether taxpayers are getting value for money.

Mr Kirigua, who has been dispatched to Washington DC as Deputy Head of Mission, was appointed to the newly created PPP directorate by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2021. He was tasked with mobilising private capital and accelerating infrastructure development to shore up an economy then battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, he is in charge of a team that is helping the government to manage its limited fiscal space by allowing the private sector to develop commercially viable projects. But the unit has been under pressure to deliver results that will allow the government to continue with infrastructure development without taking up extra debt.

The seasoned investment banker in an interview with the Business Daily on Tuesday painted a picture of a man who is satisfied with his achievement during his three-year tenure at the helm of the directorate.

“It has been an amazing journey to serve and unlock over Sh150 billion of private capital through the PPP framework,” said Mr Kirigua.

“We also made two significant policy changes on the PPP Act 2021, which repealed the 2013 Act and we also developed the PPP regulations, which are currently in Parliament.”

The Kenya Kwanza government in January also parted ways with Haron Sirima, who was director-general of debt management at the National Treasury amid escalating debt sustainability concerns that forced the Exchequer to retreat on a plan to buy back $300 million of the $2 billion Eurobond that matures in June this year.

The former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) deputy governor, who has been at the helm of the debt management unit since June 2018, is currently holding a brief pending completion of the recruitment of his successor by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The government was later forced to issue another expensive Eurobond in February totalling $1.5 billion to pay back part of the $2 billion Eurobond that was issued in 2014 to calm investor jitters over concerns of likely default.

President Ruto made Cabinet Secretaries, PSs and heads of parastatals sign performance contracts last August to improve efficiency in ministries, departments and agencies with the goal of delivering on his pre-election campaign promises.

Before his appointment to the newly formed PPP directorate, Mr Kirigua was the executive director, and regional head of Sustainable Finance for Africa and the Middle East at the Standard Chartered Bank.

African Development Bank through its 2014 report estimated that Kenya required $65 billion for infrastructure financing to meet its long-term development blue-print dubbed Vision 2030.

The PPP is designed to reduce Kenya’s infrastructure financing gap and tame sovereign borrowings and debts in addition to the creation of a local long-term fund market.

Kenya’s PPP Act 2013 establishes the PPP Unit, a specialised unit under the National Treasury that advises the government on partnerships.

About Sh136.2 billion has been mobilised in the form of private capital investments in PPPs since the commencement of the PPP programme in 2013, according to the latest annual report on the state of PPPs in for the financial year 2022/2023.

About Sh46 billion of this was for five PPP projects, namely the 35MW Sosian Menengai Geothermal, the 35MW Quantum Menengai Geothermal Project, the Galana-Kulalu Food Security Project, the Tana Delta Integrated Project and the Lot 32 of Road Annuity Programme.

The groundbreaking for the Quantum Power plant was held in June 2023. The Galana-Kulalu project and the Tana Delta Integrated Project got first-stage PIP approval during the year and they both progressed to the project development stage.

The project development includes pilot phase maize farming on 538 acres of land for Galana-Kulalu and pilot phase rice farming on 500 acres of land for Tana Delta.

Further seven projects were approved during the year, including Ndarugu II Dam water supply, the Galana-Kulalu Food Security Project, the Tana Delta Integrated Project, the High Grand Falls, the Africa-50 financed Power Transmission Lines (two lines), the power transmission line expansion (five lines) and the Nairobi Cancer Research and Teaching Hospital.