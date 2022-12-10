SeamlessHR launches operations in East Africa

End-to-end Human Resource (HR) and Payroll technology firm, SeamlessHR, has officially launched its East African operations following an event in Nairobi on Thursday, with a focus on helping businesses grow productivity by deploying well-designed technology solutions.

SeamlessHR, a continental top enterprise-grade HR and Payroll Saas company, targets to help businesses in emerging markets become more productive and successful by deploying world-class technology solutions, pointing out that Kenyan businesses can improve their global competitiveness through digitalization of their workforce management processes.

The company announced its entry into East Africa during the event, themed ‘Maximising Africa’s Human Capital at the Intersection of Enterprise and Technology’. The event was graced by notable business leaders and technology professionals including SeamlessHR Co-founder and CEO, Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, and Chairman Blackrock Capital, Kris Senanu.

Human resources

“We are building software solutions to optimise HR now, in the future, we’ll go to other areas beyond HR. We’re beating global players in our local market and while we are not distracting ourselves now, we know we can play this game globally. We are positioned to build a global SaaS company,” said Dr Okeleji.

“Indeed, as a fast growing SaaS company, we know that our expansion will be incomplete if we are not present in East Africa.”

A recent Kenya Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) research shows that 7.4 million businesses in the country - mainly SMEs - struggle to manage human resources.

At the event, the panel noted that just about 30 per cent of Kenyan businesses have fully automated their HR management processes leading to loss of revenue.

Workforce management

“Digitalization of business involves the use of modern technology to increase productivity and enterprise value in a competitive world. There is no area of business process management where this is so compelling like in workforce management. Saas platforms are indeed enablers for business leaders and managers as they build efficiency in the day-to-day management process, and also provide critical data that funnels business intelligence. Companies that have not paid attention to digitization and digital transformation are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with the digital elite,” said Mr Senanu.

He said businesses seeking regional and global transformation in the country must seek digital transformation, with a well-chosen digitalization strategy for finance, production, procurement, and workforce management, to get rid of the bad factors and ensure cost savings, improved product quality, increase productivity and competitiveness for businesses.