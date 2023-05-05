Scangroup plans layoff in drive towards more tech solutions

An undisclosed number of employees of multinational brand and marketing company, WPP Scangroup, will exit the organization in the next three months, in a shakeup by the company’s management as it directs more focus towards investing in technology.

Scangroup CEO, Patricia Ithau, who was appointed to the position slightly over a year ago, has said the impending layoffs is aimed at “resizing” the organization to be “future fit.”

At the same time, she has promised to embark on an aggressive investment in technology to guide the future of the business.

Noting that the business environment has been tough forcing businesses to cut down their spending budgets, and with 2023 projected to be even tougher, Ms Ithau said it was inevitable that some of the company’s staff would have to leave.

Financial results

“We have to become more efficient. If the cake becomes smaller, the way you grow is increasing your slice. For me, the objective is to increase the slice. The way you increase the slice is by justifying why you should get a bigger slice and that is why we are trying to be a lot more relevant,” Ms Ithau said.

Using the analogy of the importance of light weight in an athlete’s career, Ms Ithau indicated that the company “has put on weight.”

“So what we have to do is get back to the winning marathon weight level, so that we can continue to win. That is resizing the organization to make it future fit,” she said.

The company is already offering its staff an opportunity for voluntary early exit over the next three months.

Scangroup announced its financial results on Friday, where it has boosted its performance from a Sh38 million loss in 2021 to a Sh75 million profit in 2022. The company’s shareholders will, however, not earn any dividends for the period.

Modern technologies

During the year, the company’s revenues dropped by 3.67 per cent to Sh7.3 billion, compared to 2021.

The company remains brutal on its intention to pursue modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to pursue growth as it offers customers services responding to their needs, while also expanding the market to capture more Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

“If we have to be transformational, doing things the way we were doing them is not going to hack it. Technology is going to be an integral part of everything that we do. By the time we get to 2025, probably half of our revenues is going to come from technology and these products,” Ms Ithau said.