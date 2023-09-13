SasaPay set to transform digital payments in Kenya and abroad

Digital payments service provider SasaPay has set its sights on a monumental transformation in the world of digital finance.

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its customer base within Kenya and the diaspora market, the company has unveiled an ambitious plan centered around cutting-edge financial solutions and secure payments experiences.

SasaPay's new strategy aims to serve a diverse range of businesses, including financial institutions, SMEs, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, transport sector players, agricultural enterprises, and manufacturers. The company’s goal is to empower businesses to operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

"Through our rebrand, we aim to redefine the role of payments and act as the meeting point between Kenyan businesses and their customers. Key to this will be empowering them to operate more efficiently to accelerate growth," said SasaPay Chief Operating Officer Daniel Njoroge.

One of the most significant highlights of this transformation is SasaPay's commitment to acting as a bridge between businesses and capital providers. The company plans to facilitate quick and affordable access to working capital for businesses, thereby spurring business growth.

In alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SasaPay intends to leverage AI-based innovative technology to provide timely and accurate data to capital providers.

Strategic partnerships

This data will enable faster decision-making in funding SMEs while adhering to data protection regulations. This approach contributes directly to critical SDG goals such as No Poverty, Decent Work & Economic Growth, and Reduced Inequalities.

Furthermore, SasaPay has unveiled disruptive models focused on strategic partnerships to offer customers more value. These models will cover Savings, Lending, Investments, and automated payments.

Specialised focus groups will receive customized wallet propositions that cater to their unique needs. SMEs, for example, will see their wallet balances earn interest through partnerships with financial institutions, aligning with SasaPay's philosophy of Shared Prosperity.

Individual users are also in for a treat, with competitive transaction charges and the ability to earn interest on their wallet balances when not transacting. Additionally, SasaPay users can now enjoy a "Shop Now, Pay Later" model, providing greater flexibility in their transactions.

SasaPay's ambitions extend to the diaspora market, where they plan to facilitate seamless fund transfers from abroad to Kenya and cross-border payments originating from Kenya.

"We foresee SasaPay being the day-to-day transaction platform for Kenyans in the diaspora, empowering them to transact with their families, business interests, and investments in Kenya seamlessly from anywhere in the world," said Mr Njoroge.

Mobile money subscribers

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) statistics underscore the significance of this move, with Kenyans in the diaspora remitting Sh453 billion in 2022, and Sh185.9 billion in the first four months of 2023.

The mobile money landscape in Kenya has also witnessed tremendous growth, with about 42 million mobile money transactions valued at approximately Sh106.6 billion (USD 730 million) per day.

The country boasts 28 million mobile money subscribers, with financial inclusion rates soaring from 26.7 per cent in 2006 to 83.7 per cent in 2021, one of the highest globally.

The latest CBK's FinAccess report further reveals that mobile money usage surged from 28 per cent in 2009 to 81 per cent in 2022. Kenyans' use of two or more financial services simultaneously has quadrupled from 18 per cent in 2006 to 75 per cent in 2022.

McKinsey, a renowned consulting firm, predicts a 150 per cent growth in the electronic payments market in Africa within the next two years.