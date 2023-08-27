SasaPay partners MedSource to automate healthcare services

SasaPay has partnered with MedSource Group to connect pharmacies to SasaPay payment platform in order to accelerate their growth and make payments at the most affordable cost.

This strategic partnership is set to reshape the landscape of healthcare payments and drive growth within the sector.

MedSource Group boosts of a reach of up to 5 million patients annually, facilitated through more than 770 community pharmacies and private healthcare enterprises nationwide.

This partnership will enable these healthcare providers to leverage SasaPay's mobile money platform, unlocking a wide array of financial inclusion services.

Daniel Njoroge, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of SasaPay, highlighted the unique benefits of this technology for the healthcare industry.

"This payments technology is specifically designed for the healthcare industry to simplify processes and reduce costs for hospitals, pharmacies, health systems providers, clinics, consultants and other players in the sector by accelerating their revenue cycle, boost customer satisfaction and collect more," said Njoroge.

The phased roll-out of this partnership commenced in August, with SasaPay integrating MedSource as a premium healthcare provider within their SasaPay App. This move is expected to significantly enhance the operational efficiency of healthcare businesses, ultimately translating into improved services for Kenyans seeking medical assistance across the nation.

Vinod Guptan, Chief Executive Officer of MedSource Group, spoke about the collective ambition of the partnership.

"Our goal is to strengthen the capacity of our members to improve the management of their businesses and thereby offer more value to Kenyans seeking medical services countrywide," said Guptan.

MedSource Group functions as an aggregator of healthcare demands, bridging the gap between healthcare service providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. The collaboration with SasaPay empowers MedSource to harness a multitude of seamless financial solutions within a digitally democratized marketplace.