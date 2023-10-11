SasaPay launches matatu fare payment solution

Digital payments service provider, SasaPay, has launched SasaPay Fare Collection Tills, a payments solution designed specifically for the matatu industry.

The service enables matatu operators and passengers to utilise cashless payments more, while providing owners with ability to track fare collection in real-time

The company said the solution will modernise transport payments, due to its convenience, transparency, and financial accountability to matatu operators and passengers alike.

Financial transparency

Upon registering with SasaPay, interested matatu operators will receive a dedicated till number through which the passengers make their bus fare payments. The till accepts payments from SasaPay users and from all other networks.

“The primary advantage of adopting the SasaPay Till is accountability. Matatu owners and Sacco administrators can effortlessly monitor and manage all fare collections, eliminating the risks associated with cash handling and significantly enhancing financial transparency,” said Ms Cathrine Mwihaki, Head of Customer Success and Marketing.

Passengers will be required to download the SasaPay app to make payments.

Public transport

SasaPay says it has already onboarded OMA Sacco, a transport line that operates electric buses on the Buru Buru and Nairobi City Centre route, to use the Collection Till.

“With SasaPay, once the payment is made, it's final. We inform our passengers that we've gone cashless, and they appreciate the simplicity,” said Ms Pauline Mueni, a bus conductor attached to OMA Sacco.

According to the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research Analysis (Kippra), in Nairobi alone, about 3 million people use the public transport on a daily basis.