Samsung partners Strathmore Educational Trust in tech education

Samsung Electronics has announced a partnership with Strathmore Educational Trust, a charitable public trust, to support Eastlands College of Technology (ECT), in an initiative aimed at boost technology education in East Africa.

Under the partnership, Samsung will offer a specially designed curriculum focused on technology development.

Samsung's specialized curriculum is tailored to bridge the gap between conventional academic content and the dynamic demands of the tech industry.

The innovative curriculum will cover key areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), coding, and other essential tech-related skills.

Samsung will be providing the college with monitors, keyboards and other hardware devices that the students will require to learn the skills.

Enhanced learning experience

The collaboration targets the enrichment of academic offerings at Eastlands College of Technology (ECT) through the introduction of a Samsung-developed curriculum in tech development.

"The modern workplace is rapidly evolving, and it’s imperative for the next generation of learners to be equipped with relevant technological skills that are relevant to today’s needs," said Mr Charles Kimari, Director of Mobile Division at Samsung Electronics East Africa.

"By partnering with Strathmore Educational Trust and ECT, we aim to shape a future where students not only fit seamlessly into the professional world but also harness their skills to be self-reliant and innovative. We believe in empowering them to create technologies that make a meaningful impact on society."

Eastland’s College of Technology, renowned for its dedication to quality education and skill development, will now be able to offer its students an enhanced learning experience, enabling them to be better prepared for the demands of the modern tech industry.

Tech education resources

There will be a team from Samsung that will be coming in from Egypt to conduct training of trainers for the college lecturers who will then handle the project after that.

"This partnership is more than just a curriculum, it’s an investment in our students' futures. Through this programme, they can innovate and develop technologies that address societal challenges and fuel progress while enabling them to earn a dignified living," said Mr Tae Sun Lee Managing Director Samsung Electronics East Africa.

This is an exciting initiative that underscores both Samsung's and Strathmore Educational Trust’s commitment to investing in education and nurturing talent, particularly in regions where access to advanced tech education resources can be limited.