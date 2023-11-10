Samsung, KOTRA seal partnership for smart business solutions

Samsung Electronics has launched products that leverage on modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Smart Building technologies, to enhance efficiency, on-site safety, and project management within the construction sector.

The firm recently partnered with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) to exhibit some of the business solutions at The Big 5 Building and Construction Expo in Nairobi.

The Big 5 Construct Expo, a global building and construction event, comes to Kenya once every year and serves as a platform for firms to display their latest innovations for the built environment. This year’s event ran from November 8th to November 10th.

Some of the products that Samsung exhibited at the expo include the 2023 Samsung NEO QLED as well as the Samsung Flip Interactive Display, tailored specifically for the modern professional in the construction industry.

“Our mission is to empower businesses with technology that’s not just advanced but also resilient and adaptable to their specific demands. Our partnership with Kotra at The Big 5 Construction Expo is a step towards bringing this mission to life,” said Mr Samuel Odhiambo, Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics East Africa.

Through the collaboration, Samsung aims to enhance its visibility within the global construction sector, demonstrating the versatility and scalability of its product offerings. The partnership underscores Samsung's dedication to integrating smart business solutions into construction processes.

For example, Samsung's IoT solutions can be implemented in construction equipment to monitor real-time data on the machinery's operational status, location, and maintenance needs.