Samsung adopts e-commerce to capture more customers

Samsung

Samsung’s Consumer Electronics Marketing Manager Irene Wanjiru (right) explains the consumer experience on the Samsung online Brand shop to Samsung Electronics East Africa Managing Director Tae Sun Lee (middle) and Samsung’s Head of Consumer Electronics Division   Sam Odhiambo.   

Photo credit: Faustine Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Samsung will now place all its consumer electronics on an e-commerce platform as smartphone penetration rises and the cost of mobile internet drops in Kenya.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.