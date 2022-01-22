Samsung adopts e-commerce to capture more customers

Samsung will now place all its consumer electronics on an e-commerce platform as smartphone penetration rises and the cost of mobile internet drops in Kenya.

During a launch event where the company partnered with BrandCart Limited in Nairobi, Sam Odhiambo, Samsung Electronics East Africa head of consumer electronics division said the decision was informed by the large number of Kenyans opting to purchase goods online.

“Internet accessibility has created an increase in online shopping in Kenya, therefore we want to ensure that all Samsung electronics are available to customers at the convenience of their fingertips” said Mr Sam Odhiambo.

The online brand shop will stock a wide range of electronics including televisions, fridges, microwaves, washing machines, sound-bars and air conditioners.

Payment modes

The platform will also allow for multiple payment modes with delivery options to every corner of the country which Samsung expects will give Kenyans in rural areas to purchase its products just as conveniently as their urban counterparts.

“40 per cent of Kenyans are connected to the internet. That means we have a potential customer base of 22 million Kenyans ready to shop on the platform. We have a wide range of products that meet every Kenyan’s needs and budgets,” added Mr Odhiambo.

The online brand shop is accessible through the web and allows customers to explore electronic products of their choice as well as compare from a range of items before making a purchase decision.