Salaam African Bank acquires Uganda’s Top Finance Bank

Djibouti's Salaam African Bank, (SAB) has acquired Top Finance Bank Limited in Uganda.

Bank of Uganda confirmed the move on Monday and clarified the approval of this acquisition was in line with the country’s financial laws.

“This is to inform the general public that MA Salaam African Bank (hereafter SAB) with its Headquarters in Djibouti has acquired Top Finance Bank Limited (hereafter TFB),” the central bank announced.

“This transaction was concluded following Bank of Uganda approval ‘in accordance with provisions of the Financial Institutions Act (FIA), 2004 Ms amended) and its implementing Regulations,” it added.

Incorporated in 2007, the SAB is a provider of financial products and services mainly in the East African region.

Top Finance Bank commenced operations in Kakamega in 2012 while Salaam also boasts a presence in Ethiopia and Kenya, through Salaam Microfinance Bank Limited and Salaam Investment Bank Limited which are licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya and Markets Authority of Kenya respectively.

The acquisition of the bank comes amid growing financial distress among financial institutions in Uganda.