Safaricom to sponsor SMEs for trade fair

Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa has said the telco will sponsor micro enterprises from Uasin Gishu during the annual East Africa Community (EAC) jua kali exhibition in Mwanza.

The event from December 2 to December 12 will bring together medium and micro-enterprises to showcase their products.

Speaking in Eldoret when he toured Uasin Gishu local business community and parastatals, Mr Ndegwa, who said the expo seeks to select a team that will represent the county in the regional fair, added that Safaricom will back winners.

“I’m encouraging Kenyans to continue being innovative and in this exhibition Safaricom is not only a sponsor for the exhibition but also supports winners for the EAC trade fair. Safaricom will continue partnering with the community through both Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundations,” the CEO pledged.

He said that through the Ndoto Zetu initiative, communities are funded through writing proposals to Safaricom Foundation detailing projects seeking support.