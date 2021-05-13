Safaricom profits take a Covid-19 hit, drops marginally to Sh68.7bn

Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom PLC CEO Peter Ndegwa during a past event.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

Safaricom has announced a 6.8 percent drop in full year net profits to Sh68.7 billion in 2020, down from the Sh73.6 billion recorded in the previous year as it took a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic and absorbed costs from the free mobile transactions.

