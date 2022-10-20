Safaricom partners with YouTube to grow short videos

Safaricom has partnered with YouTube to promote and grow Short Video content (YouTube Shorts) by offering low-cost bundles for its users.

The two-month campaign will see Safaricom customers enjoy affordable 1GB data bundles for as low as Sh10 to view and post content on their YouTube channels in a bid to encourage more YouTube streaming by Kenyans.

“I believe that this new data bundle offer will help in uplifting new talent by giving them more opportunities to showcase their skills and talents and get recognition at both local and international levels,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

“We are excited to go into another partnership with Safaricom to enable more Kenyans to enjoy YouTube. YouTube Shorts is a short-form video experience right on YouTube, for anyone who wants to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones,” said Mahesh Bhalerao, YouTube Director, EMEA Product Partnerships.

The new data offer comes a month after Safaricom unveiled a new brand campaign dubbed “Tuinuane” that aims to encourage Kenyans to uplift one another.

To purchase the daily Sh10 for 1GB Data bundles for YouTube Shorts, customers dial *544# and select option 0.

Artistes who performed at the event launch that took place at Technical University of Kenya were Khaligraph Jones and Nadia Mukami.

The two artistes encouraged the audience to make use of YouTube content creation for them to be able to start getting an income.

YouTube Shorts is a short-form video-sharing platform offered by YouTube.

The platform hosts user content much like YouTube's primary service, but limits pieces to 60 seconds in length.