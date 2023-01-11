Safaricom makes U-turn on Bonga points expiry plan

Safaricom has reversed a plan to put an expiry date on its Bonga loyalty programme that had amassed Sh4.5 billion in liabilities by March 2022, which would have seen customers lose points accrued before 2019.

The telco on Tuesday disputed reports that it had set Bonga Points expiry date in an email response to questions on the loyalty programme ahead of 2019.

“At no point did Safaricom announce that Bonga (Points) were expiring,” Safaricom said.

The latest position by the firm is against a November update of the programme’s terms and conditions that would have seen the unclaimed points expire effective January 1.

“Effective January 1, 2023, all Bonga Points older than three years will expire and will be unavailable for redemption,” the telco said.

“Your Bonga Points will also expire immediately in the event that your line has been deleted as a result of inactivity and in accordance with the terms and conditions for the use of the Safaricom services.”

A review shows Safaricom has since retracted the update from its website.

At the same time, a look-up of Bonga Points balances through the *126# USSD code shows the telco still lists points accrued before 2019 separately from the current balance of points.

However, the pre-2019 points are available for redemption as those accrued most recently.