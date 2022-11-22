Safaricom Bonga points to expire as unclaimed liabilities hit Sh4.5 billion

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa during the telco's 20-year anniversary celebration at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on October 27, 2020.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  Charles Mwaniki

Safaricom has introduced an expiry date on its loyalty programme, popularly known as Bonga Points, in a bid to encourage redemption and unlock the underlying revenue that totalled Sh4.5 billion as of march this year.

The listed telco has told subscribers that all unredeemed Bonga points will now be expiring after three years, meaning that those accumulated before December 31, 2019, will expire effective January 1, 2023.

Safaricom termed the move to put an expiry date on the loyalty points a business decision aimed at encouraging redemption.

Related

Read the full story here

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.