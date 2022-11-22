Safaricom Bonga points to expire as unclaimed liabilities hit Sh4.5 billion
Safaricom has introduced an expiry date on its loyalty programme, popularly known as Bonga Points, in a bid to encourage redemption and unlock the underlying revenue that totalled Sh4.5 billion as of march this year.
The listed telco has told subscribers that all unredeemed Bonga points will now be expiring after three years, meaning that those accumulated before December 31, 2019, will expire effective January 1, 2023.
Safaricom termed the move to put an expiry date on the loyalty points a business decision aimed at encouraging redemption.
