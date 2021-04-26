Safaricom bids for Ethiopia telecom licence

Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa.

Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia is expected to assess the bids within a one-month window and announce the successful firms by May.

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM has made a formal bid to get a licence to operate in Ethiopia — one of the world's last major closed telecoms markets, the company announced on Monday.

