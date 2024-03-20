Rwanda sponsors CFA programme to enhance skills development in finance

The Government of Rwanda, with the support of development partners, has taken significant steps over the years to rebuild its human resource base.

Through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, a Public Financial Management Learning and Development Strategy was developed to create a critical mass of competent staff with the required skills and experience, to build and sustain an effective PFM system that offers excellent service delivery.

FinAcco Hub, a finance and accounting consulting firm, that was accredited by the CFA Institute as an official local prep provider in 2023, has been commissioned to train a pool of 175 candidates for the CFA program by December 2024.

This initiative will target both high performing students and working professionals in the public sector.

“We are pleased to partner with CFA Institute and CFA Society East Africa in promoting the CFA charter in Rwanda alongside the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning to bring the highest level of professional and ethical excellence in the sector," said Nick Barigye CEO, Rwanda Finance Limited.

Nick Barigye is the CEO of Rwanda Finance Limited. Photo credit: Courtesy

"This initiative is very timely as Rwanda looks to transform into an international financial hub through the Kigali International Finance Centre,” he said.

Rwanda Finance Limited is the agency mandated to develop and promote Rwanda as an international financial services hub.

CFA Institute has a local presence in the region through CFA Society East Africa, which covers Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

In Rwanda, the CFA Institute has established a local chapter and recently opened a test center in Kigali to enable candidates undertaking the CFA exams to do so locally.

The country has witnessed a notable increase in the uptake of the qualification, with a target of more than 200 candidates sitting for the exams this year.

Capacity building

“We are delighted by the commitment of the Rwandan government to training and educating staff in investment management, and we support its efforts to serve as a hub for channeling investments into the continent," said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute.

She further explained that an important pillar of capacity building is about equipping individuals with the skills and training to support capital owners and pension funds.

"The CFA charter provides a rigorous standard of investment management education that asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, banks, regulators and governments around the world depend on to train their staff in internationally-accepted investment practices, and we look forward to working with the Rwandan government on this important initiative,” she said.

On the other hand, FinAcco Hub said it is thrilled to be the first accredited prep provider in Rwanda, which underscores their commitment to delivering credible and top-quality training.

"Having an accredited local training facility in Kigali, and a local test center, will not only help Rwandan candidates in attaining one of the highest distinctions in the investment management profession but also render the program more accessible and affordable, thereby enhancing their prospects for long-term career success” said Andre Ndikumana, CFA, Co-Founder and Executive Director of FinAcco Hub.

Manpower development

Francis Nasyomba, President of CFA Society East Africa, applauded the Rwandan government for the continued focus and demonstrated intention to support and deepen the skills and knowledge base in the country and by extension Africa.

"With the current funding support targeted for public servants and university students, it is also important for the private sector to consider, participate and do its part in talent, skills and manpower development through private and other alternative funding mechanisms," Mr Nasyomba said.

"This will augment the government’s efforts and will go a long way in enhancing and building a professional investment sector in Rwanda, ultimately benefitting the African society,” he added.