Rwanda moves to enhance skills development in financial sector

The Government of Rwanda has collaborated with CFA Institute to create a mass of competent staff with the required skills and experience to advance the country’s economy.

Under the collaboration, the Rwandan government will sponsor public servants and university students for training programmes guided by the CFA charter to be concluded by December 2024.

The CFA charter is a global standard of investment management education that asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, banks, regulators and governments around the world depend on to train their staff in internationally-accepted investment practices.

“We are pleased to partner with CFA Institute and CFA Society East Africa in promoting the CFA charter in Rwanda alongside the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning. This initiative is very timely as Rwanda looks to transform into an international financial hub through the Kigali International Finance Centre,” said Nick Barigye CEO, Rwanda Finance Limited.

CFA Institute is an organisation that provides investment professionals with finance education.

Train and educate staff

The organisation, represented regionally by CFA Society East Africa, recently opened a test center in Kigali to enable candidates to undertake the CFA exams locally.

Rwanda has witnessed a notable increase in the uptake of the qualification, with a target of more than 200 candidates sitting for the exams this year.

Nick Barigye is the CEO of Rwanda Finance Limited. Photo credit: Courtesy

“We are delighted by the commitment of the Rwandan government to train and educate staff in investment management, and we support its efforts to serve as a hub for channeling investments into the continent,” noted Margaret Franklin, CEO of CFA Institute.

FinAcco Hub, a financial consultancy firm, has been commissioned by the CFA Institute to train a pool of 175 candidates using the CFA charter this year.

The initiative will target high-performing students and working professionals in the public sector.

Manpower development

“Having an accredited local training facility in Kigali, and a local test center, will render the program more accessible and affordable, thereby enhancing the prospects of candidates for long-term career success,” said Andre Ndikumana, Executive Director of FinAcco Hub.

Meanwhile, CFA Society East Africa President Francis Nasyomba applauded the Rwandan government for the continued focus and demonstrated intention to support and deepen the skills and knowledge base in the country and by extension Africa.

With the current funding support targeted for the public sector, he also urged the private sector to consider, participate and do its part in talent, skills and manpower development through private and other alternative funding mechanisms.

“This will augment the government’s efforts and will go a long way in enhancing and ultimately benefiting the African society,” posed Nasyomba.