Ruto officiates opening of Africa Energy Forum at KICC

President William Ruto officiated the opening of the Africa Energy Forum at KICC on June 20.

It is the first time the forum is being held in Africa in 25 years.

He said that the continent was capable of meeting its development targets all while maintaining clean energy goals.

“It is possible to achieve ambitious development goals while maintaining clean energy goals. There is the perception that green energy is in conflict with development goals,” he said.

“About 90 percent of power dispatched to our grid is renewable energy. We are on course towards achieving our clean energy goals to 100 percent renewable energy in 8 years by 2030. We are also reducing VAT on cooking gas from 16 percent to 8 percent.”