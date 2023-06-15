Ruto govt allocates Sh23 billion to fight against graft, enhancing governance

The government has allocated Sh23.2 billion to scale up its fight against corruption and enhance good governance in the country.

Among the beneficiaries of the funds contained in the inaugural Kenya Kwanza government budget is the Directorate of Criminal Investigations which has received Sh8 billion to carry out criminal investigations.

The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) has also received Sh8 billion to carry out the primary oversight role of ensuring accountability within the three arms of government.

Mr Twalib Mubarak-led Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been allocated Sh3.9 billion for its operations in the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

EACC is the lead government agency in the fight against corruption and the promotion of ethical standards, good governance, leadership and integrity in Kenya.

On the other hand, Sh3.6 billion has been allocated to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to institute and undertake prosecution of criminal matters.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) received Sh316.7 billion in the budget estimates read by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Professor Njuguna Ndung’u yesterday.

The budget was, however, silent on the allocations to other constitutional commissions and independent offices.

Article 248 of the Constitution lists the OAG and the Controller of Budget as independent offices while 10 commissions fall under independent entities.

They include the Kenya National Human Rights and Equality Commission, the National Land Commission, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the Parliamentary Service Commission and the Judicial Service Commission.

Others are the Commission on Revenue Allocation, the Public Service Commission, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, the TSC and the National Police Service Commission.

CS Ndung’u said that the President William Ruto administration has enhanced independence of the National Police Service (NPS) by granting them financial autonomy as envisaged in the Constitution.

“The government is committed to scale up the implementation of the provisions of the 2010 Constitution, strengthen the rule of law, increase access to justice and ensure respect for human rights,” said the CS.

He pointed out that the government’s commitment for the next five years is to scale up the implementation of the provisions of the 2010 Constitution by strengthening the rule of law, increasing access to justice, and ensuring respect for human rights.

He said that most importantly, the government shall endeavour to ensure zero tolerance to corruption by making all public servants accountable, and submitting to the oversight of Parliament and other constitutionally mandated institutions.

Over the medium term, the government will bolster the financial and technical capabilities as well as the independence of all independent institutions to make sure they are capable of defending the national interest and the people’s sovereignty.

For the EACC, he said the government will grant financial independence to the agency and the police to end their reliance on the Office of the President.

This is aimed at promoting accountability and openness in the management of public affairs, and institutionalising open governance in all State organs and agencies.

“The government will end the weaponisation and politicisation of the anti-corruption efforts by allowing the relevant institutions to freely exercise the independence given to them by the Constitution,” he said.