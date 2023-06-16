Ruto Budget: The vulnerable get Sh38 billion

President William Ruto's government has prioritised vulnerable groups in society by allocating Sh38.2 billion for social protection and affirmative action.

Of this amount, Sh18 billion will be used for the cash transfer programme under the Pesa kwa Wazee (money for the elderly) programme.

Orphans and vulnerable children in the society will receive Sh7.9 billion while Sh1.2 billion has been earmarked for people with disabilities.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said on Thursday that the allocation will be ring-fenced to ensure that the intended beneficiaries get their money on time.

"To ensure that the elderly and other vulnerable groups receiving the cash transfer do not wait long for their cash payment, the cash transfers will be paid alongside the monthly government payroll as and when it is due. These allocations will remain exempt from any budget rationalisation and will be fully funded to achieve the desired results," said Prof Ndung’u.

To feed the hungry, the government has allocated Sh5.6 billion for the Kenya Hunger Safety Net Programme and Sh3.3 billion for the Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Programme.

The Child Welfare Society of Kenya has been allocated Sh900 million, while Sh400 million has been earmarked for the Presidential Scholarship to support orphans.

The government has also allocated Sh459 million for people with disabilities.

The government has also set aside an allocation to protect the youth in the wake of high unemployment.

The National Youth Service (NYS) received an allocation of Sh13.1 billion, while the Kenya Youth Empowerment and Opportunities Project received Sh602 million.

The government has also promised to launch a new programme to replace former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Kazi Mtaani programme.

The Vijana Vuka na Afya (Viva) programme was allocated Sh229.7 million, while Youth Empowerment Centres received Sh300 million.

The Kenya Industry Entrepreneurship Project, which aims to empower young people to venture into business, has been allocated Sh1.5 billion, while a further Sh300 million has been earmarked for the Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Project.

Sh332 million goes to industrial research laboratories and Sh182.9 million for constituency industrial development centres.