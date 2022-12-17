Ruto allies, including his ICC lawyer, join Kenya Power board

The shareholders of the financially troubled Kenya Power and Lighting Company have elected seven directors who are set to jumpstart the dwindling fortunes of the struggling state agency.

The new directors according to the company secretary Imelda Bore include three women who were elected during the company's Annual General Meeting held virtually on Friday and conducted by the Image Registrars Limited.

In the stiffly contested polls that attracted 11 candidates, those elected included Dr Chris Kiptoo, the Principal Secretary, National Treasury, Cabinet Secretary National Treasury and Planning Prof Njuguna Ndung’u and Dr Duncan Oburu Ojwang.

Mr Albert Mugo was also elected alongside the three women on the board are Ms Logan Christi Hambrick, Ms Joy Brenda Masinde and Ms Veska Jepkemboi Kangogo.

Those who were not elected include Ms Sarah Mbwaya, Brigadier (retired) James Gitiba, Justice (retired) Aaron Ringera and Mr Abel Kipkoech Rotich.

Interestingly, some of the new directors namely Ms Masinde, Mr Ojwang and Ms Christi played a key role in the Kenya Kwanza campaigns.

Ms Masinde and Mr Ojwang appeared in the TV talk shows in the run-up to the August 9 polls where they defended President William Ruto.

The duo were also members of the UDA Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee.

A source close to UDA said that the three directors played a crucial role in the presidential petition “behind the scenes”.

Ms Christi, an American who has since settled in Kenya was President Ruto’s lawyer when he appeared before The International Criminal Court (ICC) to answer charges of crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the 2007-2008 post-election violence in Kenya.