Rubis speaks out on focusing on exports, CEO's deportation

Rubis Energy Kenya has distanced itself from claims that it is hoarding fuel arguing that its capacity has been outstripped by a surge in demand for fuel over the past few months.

Highly placed sources said Rubis CEO Jean-Christian Bergeron swiftly booked a flight to Paris on Wednesday night just hours after the government signed his deportation papers on claims that the marketer had caused distortions in the market through hoarding and raising exports at a time its domestic retail outlets went without supplies.

But the firm argues Mr Bergeron left the country to update its parent company in France on the fuel crisis in Kenya.

“We wish to clarify that the Group Managing Director Rubis Energy Kenya & CEO East Africa, Jean-Christian Bergeron, upon consultation with the Rubis Energie head office, travelled to Paris to provide a full brief on the situation in Kenya,” said Rubis.

The Nation reported this week that some oil marketers were under scrutiny by the State following the prolonged widespread shortage of petroleum products at their outlets across the country, despite the availability of stocks at supply depots.

“We’ve surveyed outlets across the country and Rubis stands out as having some queer shortages and rationed sales,” a senior officer said.

Fuel stocks

But the company says the shortage was caused by increased demand which saw sales grow from 6.9 percent in February, 9.4 percent in March and 13.3 percent so far this month and that is not holding onto any fuel stocks.

“The gap in the fuel supply has been triggered by various factors but one of the least publicized is a spike in local demand over the last 3 months (February to April) as evidenced by our daily retail sales,” said Rubis in a statement Thursday evening.

“The spike in sales in March is a clear indication there was an equivalent surge in product demand and no product has been withheld as evidenced above,” said the added.

The company argues that it has increased its sales locally to 88 percent this month up from 86 percent in January contrary to accusations that it is among firms that have diverted their product for export leaving local fuel stations dry.