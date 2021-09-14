Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu
Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Ronalds LLP poised to audit Auditor-General

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Ronalds Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), a private company, is in line for appointment to audit the financial accounts of the Office of Auditor-General (OAG) for the previous two financial years.

