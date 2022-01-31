Rollout of new excise duty stamps enters final phase

The final phase of introducing new excise stamps for beer, spirits, water, tobacco, soft drinks, and juices by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) began at the weekend as the State races to beat cartels evading billions of shillings in taxes through counterfeits.

The new generation stamps, which bear upgraded security features, were rolled out in three phases from December 6 last year.

In Phase One, packages of wines, spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, beer, and some tobacco products were affixed with the stamps while the second part of the exercise began on Friday (December 28) covering water, soft drinks and juices.

The last phase will take effect on Tuesday and covers tobacco products and keg beer.

The new excise stamps replace the current batch that was introduced in September 2016.

“Manufacturers and importers of excisable goods are reminded to return any unused old generation excise stamps to KRA,” the taxman said last week.

Emerging technology

The new excise stamps aim to continuously review and improve security features of excise stamps leveraging on the latest and emerging technology,” the taxman said in a circular to manufacturers and traders.

The Treasury has raised the target for excise duty this financial year by Sh18.6 billion on the back of longer operating hours for entertainment joints and increased rates of taxation.

In the latest projection, Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani expects KRA to collect Sh259.6 billion in excise taxes compared with Sh241 billion in the budget lawmakers approved in June.

Alcohol and cigarettes, sold mostly in bars and restaurants, are the largest contributors to excise duty receipts, accounting for more than three-quarters of collections.

KRA, for example, now charges an excise duty of Sh278.70 per litre of spirits, Sh208.20 for a litre of wine, and Sh121.85 for beer, while smokers pay Sh3.48 per stick of cigarette with a filter.