Rollout of new excise duty stamps enters final phase

Times Tower

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Kevin Rotich

What you need to know:

  • The new generation stamps were rolled out in three phases from December 6 last year.

The final phase of introducing new excise stamps for beer, spirits, water, tobacco, soft drinks, and juices by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) began at the weekend as the State races to beat cartels evading billions of shillings in taxes through counterfeits.

