Road agencies staff on the spot in tenders graft scandals probe

road construction

Construction of a road in Nairobi. An investigation has unearthed shady deals at two road agencies.
 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The spotlight of a multi-agency team has been turned on the staff of two roads agencies over questionable business dealings that have also attracted the attention of the National Assembly.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME The men who aided Real People cart away billions

  2. Epra blames formula for shocking fuel price hike

  3. PRIME Here comes the purple tea

  4. PRIME The puzzle of cheaper fuel in Dar, Kampala

  5. PRIME Tullow woes scuttle Kenya’s oil dream

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.