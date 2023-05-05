Ride-hailing firm Yego formally launches operations in Kenya

Singapore-based ride-hailing firm, Yego Mobility Limited, has officially launched its services in the Kenyan market, in an event held about six months since it started operations.

Yego, which controls nearly the entire digital taxi business in Rwanda, made the formal launch with promises of goodies to the drivers’ community, a strategy it has been pursuing in competition with its competitors who are already established in the market.

Yego founder and Chief Executive Officer Karanvir Singh, appealed to the government for the introduction of a regulated fares system in the digital taxi business, which would take the powers to set fares away from digital taxi companies.

“The fares should be regulated based on an independent, third party computing model. No app company has the capability to decide what a taxi driver should earn,” Mr Karanvir said.

Digital taxi companies

His proposal is likely to elicit mixed reactions within the industry, as the App companies have been historically setting the fares, with drivers always raising concerns on opaqueness of the process to arrive at the figures.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who presided over the launch, expressed the government’s commitment to enforce the Digital Taxi Regulations, 2022, whose main content was capping charges by digital taxi companies to operators of vehicles on their platform at 18 per cent.

“Under the regulations, the driver or the owner of the vehicle registered with a transport network company shall not pay a commission exceeding 18 per cent of the total earnings per trip. And you are not allowed to use backdoor to add other charges such as administrative or booking,” Murkomen said.

Noting that many complaints have emerged over companies that continue to charge drivers beyond the stipulated 18 per cent, Murkomen said companies found culpable will lose their licenses.

Service delivery

Yego is also proposing a metered fares model of service delivery, where the customer should be allowed to take different routes, even if longer, where there is traffic or for other purposes, but at adjustable fares, thus being charged based on distance the vehicle covers.

Mr Karanvir said the company has complied with all the Regulations and was ready to take over the Kenyan market, priding itself as the only firm charging drivers 12 per cent commission, against competitors who are charging up to 29 per cent.

“Unlike, other companies that upped their rates to 18 per cent mark to maximise on profits, we have capped the commission we receive from drivers to 12 per cent all-inclusive, meaning the driver walks away with 88 per cent of his earnings. These payments are made 60 second after the trip has ended.