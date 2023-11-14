Richard Ngatia appointed president of East African Chamber of Commerce

Former Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia has been appointed the new President of the East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (EACCIA).

In a statement, the regional body announced that Mr Ngatia has formally assumed office, succeeding succeeding Toufiq S. Turky, whose term of office ended this month.

“I am happy to pass on the baton to Ngatia so that he can facilitate the creation of an atmosphere in which our regional chamber can contribute effectively and efficiently in realising the objective of a trade-led regional integration of East Africa in order to further strengthen our unity,” said Tukey who now becomes the regional body's patron.

Mr Ngatia, who has held the position of Chairman of the General Assembly of the Great Lakes Region Private Sector Forum since 2019, will now lead the regional body that serves as the apex chamber for all member states of the East African Community (EAC).

Mr Ngatia, who boasts of global networks, was at the beginning of the year appointed to the serve in the World Chambers Federation (WCF) for a two-and-a-half-year term.

Strengthen trade relationships

While announcing the appointment back in January, Nicolas Uribe Rueda, President of the World Chambers Federation, said Mr Ngatia would help connect chambers, support small businesses, and contribute to the organization's strategy to develop and reinforce the chamber community.

According to a report by KNCCI titled ‘My Half Year in Office’ Ngatia showcased remarkable leadership, steering KNCCI to unprecedented success despite the economic challenges faced by the business sector such as the Covid-19 pandemic period.

His tenure saw the establishment of numerous partnerships with foreign nations, expanding job opportunities for Kenyans abroad, and fortifying local business strategies in the face of economic adversity.

He also spearheaded an aggressive campaign to open up more market opportunities abroad and strengthen trade relationships with traditional allies.

Cross-border economic activities

His new role in the WCF is expected to further enhance Kenya's global trade standing and advocate for the interests of local businesses on an international platform.

Established in September 2005, the East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture came into legal existence through incorporation in Nairobi. The formal launch of this chamber took place in Arusha, Tanzania, in February 2006.

The East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture was founded with the primary goal of advocating for the establishment of a favorable environment for cross-border trade and investment, aligning with the frameworks of the East African Community protocols, namely the East African Customs Union and the East African Common Market.