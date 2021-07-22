Rich Kenyans shift Sh34 billion in fixed deposits over two months

Analysts say the trend was triggered by the strengthening of the shilling against the dollar. 

  • CBK data shows that fixed bank deposits held by Kenyans hit a historic high of Sh1.567 trillion in May.

Wealthy Kenyans and companies stockpiled a record Sh33.8 billion in two months in fixed bank deposits in the wake of withdrawals from dollar-based accounts and search for safety for their savings.

