Revenue bid puts NHIF on spot

NHIF

The National Hospital insurance Fund (NHIF) building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite the investment to beef up revenue collection at the NHIF, the fund is yet to meet the target.
  • The irregularities unearthed by the PPRA, a government agency, compounds the issues at the fund.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is on the spot after it emerged that a Sh49.6 million tender awarded for the provision of integrated revenue collection system was grossly varied and did not meet the requirements of the procurement law.

