Revenue bid puts NHIF on spot

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is on the spot after it emerged that a Sh49.6 million tender awarded for the provision of integrated revenue collection system was grossly varied and did not meet the requirements of the procurement law.

Documents before parliament show that the award was marred by massive irregularities and that NHIF did not provide the required information at the time of contract review by the Public Procurement Review Authority (PPRA).

Curiously, the same contract was later varied to Sh495.21 million in a span of four years and single-sourced to M/s Web Tribe limited, which had won the first tender.

Despite the investment to beef up revenue collection at the NHIF, the fund is yet to meet the target. The irregularities unearthed by the PPRA, a government agency, compounds the issues at the fund.

The documents show that the three-year tender signed between NHIF and M/s Web Tribe on August 25, 2014, was valued at Sh49.6 million.

The contractor was required to provide an integrated revenue management system at NHIF to ensure that the contributors’ money is properly secured.