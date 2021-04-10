Reveal terms IMF attached to its loan, Mudavadi tells Treasury

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi addresses faithful at Living Waters EAPC Church in Chugu, Meru County, on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi now wants the National Treasury to disclose the conditionalities attached to the budgetary support loans the government is getting from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME How Kenya’s debt compares to other African nations

  2. PRIME My secret of making silage for big returns, from harvest to feeds

  3. PRIME Why some cattle go blind and all the possible remedies

  4. Make hay-making enjoyable and easier with this hand machine

  5. PRIME Chronology of debt: How Kenya found itself here

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.