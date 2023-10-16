Retired Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline cuts Sh5.8bn KPC assets

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has booked an impairment charge of Sh5.77 billion on its old oil pipeline from Mombasa to Nairobi, which is no longer in use, with plans to decommission it and repurpose it for water transportation.

KPC stopped using the 14-inch 450-kilometre pipeline, known as Line 1, in December 2020 after building a new larger capacity pipeline.

"The first pipeline from Mombasa to Nairobi is no longer in use and plans are underway to decommission the line. A provision for the impairment has been made for the pipeline and related equipment as of June 30, 2022, awaiting a comprehensive report from a consultant. This provision amounts to the NBV (Net book value) of the pipeline and related equipment of Sh5,770,462,500," KPC said in a disclosure.

An impairment charge is a process used by businesses to write off assets whose value drops or is lost completely, rendering them worthless. These charges can be used to determine the financial health of a company. KPC had a combined asset base of more than Sh130 billion as of June 30, 2022.

The KPC has revived its plans to repurpose its decommissioned Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline to transport water to the coastal town.

Line 1 was, at the time, Kenya's oldest pipeline that was used for 42 years after it was built in 1978 to transport gasoline, kerosene, Jet A-1, and diesel from Mombasa to the hinterland.

The old age of the pipeline, which had a maximum flow rate of 880 cubic metres per hour, led to frequent fuel leakages due to corrosion, leading to increased losses and increased maintenance costs.

After it was decommissioned, KPC mulled disposing of the entire pipeline as scrap or abandoning it underground but has decided to repurpose it to transport water. The firm recently disclosed that it would implement the project with the Coast Water Works Development Agency.

The KPC revealed that it will extract and dispose of the section of the old pipeline from Mtito Andei to Nairobi. It will also extract the section from Ndii to Mtito Andei and reuse the line between Ndii and Mzima Springs in the Tsavo National Park at the foot of Chyulu Hills.

This will allow water to flow from Mzima to Ndii and, thereafter, to Mombasa in the old pipeline, according to an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report submitted to the National Environment Management Authority.

"The proposed decommissioning and potential reuse of Line 1 is a linear project with a total distance of 450km and passes through eight counties namely, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Kajiado, Machakos, and Nairobi counties," said the energy firm.

The KPC, in 2018, commissioned the new 20-inch pipeline called Line 5 ahead of the decommissioning of the old pipeline. The new pipeline has a maximum flow rate of 1,000 cubic metres per hour.

KPC is exploring building a new pipeline in the place where Line 1 will be removed and alongside the old pipeline in stretches where it will not be removed.