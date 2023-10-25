Retail investors dump shares, pump Sh174bn in government debt

Retail investors have loaned the Kenyan government an extra Sh174 billion this year as they flee from the stock market which has lost 29.4 percent of its wealth since January.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has seen share valuations fall on the back of a difficult economy and foreign investor selling, resulting in the Sh582.8 billion drop in market capitalisation this year to Sh1.403 trillion.

Investors have responded to the low share prices by cutting trading at the market where monthly traded turnover has crossed the Sh10 billion mark only once in the past 16 months — in March 2023 when the volumes were boosted by a Sh22 billion block purchase of East African Breweries Plc (EABL) shares by its British parent Diageo.

Meanwhile, rates on Treasury bills have shot above 15 percent across all three tenors of 91, 182 and 364-days, with bonds racing towards the 18 percent mark in recent issuances as the government desperate for cash entices investors with handsome returns.

The sharp rise in the interest rates on government securities has increased the competition for investor funds with the equities market, which has seen low inflows due to falling share prices.

These high rates, combined with the perception of the securities as a safe haven investment in times of economic difficulties has seen retail investors raise their holdings of government debt by Sh174 billion since the beginning of the year to Sh461.6 billion.

This has seen them overtake insurance firms (Sh353.7 billion) and parastatals (Sh287.2 billion) in lending to the government, placing them third behind banks and pension funds whose holdings stand at Sh2.18 trillion and Sh1.54 trillion respectively.

In the secondary market, bonds turnover has remained high even as that of equities falls, indicating that investors who miss out in primary and tap sales are turning to the NSE to satisfy their demand.

In September, bonds turnover stood at Sh96.24 billion while that of equities was at Sh5.15 billion. The wide disparity has continued into October, when investors have traded Sh26.12 billion worth of bonds compared to Sh2.5 billion in equities.

“The fixed income segment looks attractive because it’s offering a fixed return. There is also a risk with equities that when the macroeconomic environment is not so attractive, there is a likelihood the next dividend payouts will be shrunk,” said Wesley Manambo, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank (SIB).

“Investors will price that in, and so they would rather hold capital as opposed to buying good equities investments with high yields even if prices are suppressed. They would rather go for the safe haven fixed income securities.”

For equities, demand and supply are key factors in determining the direction of share prices. When demand outstrips supply, prices tend to go up as buyers look to entice those holding stock to sell. On the other hand, a market with low demand for shares tends to turn bearish.

This year, the global flight of capital to the US market, where interest rates have gone up, has also weighed the NSE down due to elevated foreign investor selling.

Bonds have also suffered capital losses — fair value losses — due to the inverse relationship between yields and prices, but with many retail investors tending to hold their papers until maturity, these losses are less of a factor in investment decisions.

“There is fear of capital losses. For bonds you can hold to maturity and lock in your returns, but for stocks sometimes the capital losses can be more punishing,” said Mr Manambo.

Even with the paper losses on bonds, an investor continues to earn a fixed return via the semi-annual interest payments. For equities, the alternative to capital gains are earnings from dividends, but unlike the interest from bonds, these are not guaranteed and depend on the financial performance of a company.

The race for investor capital between the fixed income and equities markets is likely to become more pronounced after the government announced it is selling an infrastructure bond (IFB) whose tax-free status tends to increase demand from both local and foreign investors.

The interest rate on the Sh50 billion, 6.5-year bond which is on sale until November 8 will be market-determined.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has also halved the minimum subscription amount on the November IFB to Sh50,000, opening the door for more retail investors to participate in the sale.

The most recent infrastructure bond sale in June raised a record Sh220.5 billion in investor bids, out of which the government took up Sh213.4 billion. The seven-year paper’s yield came in at 15.86 percent.